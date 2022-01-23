Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.55. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

