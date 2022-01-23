Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.