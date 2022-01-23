Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.66 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.64% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

DWAS stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39.

