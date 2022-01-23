Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 306 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 96,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

