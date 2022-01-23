Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,774,518 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774,518 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $709,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

