Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.
Several research firms have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
PRTA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 484,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,874. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
