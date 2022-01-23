Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.42.

Several research firms have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 484,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,874. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.