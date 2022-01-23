Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth $386,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter worth $153,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

