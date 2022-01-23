PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

