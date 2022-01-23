Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

