Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 415.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vicor by 80.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

