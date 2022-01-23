Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.68 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.