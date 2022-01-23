Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

