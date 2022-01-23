Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

