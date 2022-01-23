PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

