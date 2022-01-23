PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
