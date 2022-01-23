PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.