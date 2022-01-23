Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.66 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $126.01 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

