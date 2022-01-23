Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.