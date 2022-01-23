Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

HPK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.