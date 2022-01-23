Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last three months.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

