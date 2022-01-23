Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Decreased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.