QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.