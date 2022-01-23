QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QQ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 335 ($4.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.38).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 285 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($18,010.64). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.