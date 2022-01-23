QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

