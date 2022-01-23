QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

QuickLogic stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

