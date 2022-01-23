Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 10,445 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

