Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,057,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

