Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

