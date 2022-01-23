Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,563.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

