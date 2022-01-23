Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

