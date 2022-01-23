Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ACI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

