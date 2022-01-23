Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $4,274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 558,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.50 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

