RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €657.44 ($747.10).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €769.40 ($874.32) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($676.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €851.20 and a 200-day moving average of €864.05.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.