Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBIO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

