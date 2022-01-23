Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

