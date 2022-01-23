Raymond James & Associates Has $708,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in APi Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in APi Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

