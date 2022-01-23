Raymond James & Associates Makes New $646,000 Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

