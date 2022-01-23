Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,118 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

SLRC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.