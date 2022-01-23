Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Magnite by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 212,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MGNI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

