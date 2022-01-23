Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $177,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Marcus during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marcus by 56.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

