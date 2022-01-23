Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$17.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

TSE MEG opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.02.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

