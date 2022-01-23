Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

