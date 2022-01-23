Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 7,525 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,170 ($97.83) to GBX 7,525 ($102.67) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($121.44) to GBX 9,400 ($128.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($104.42).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,444 ($87.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.03 billion and a PE ratio of -28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,019.22. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($93.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.