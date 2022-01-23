Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,653.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,653.13 ($104.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($121.44) to GBX 9,400 ($128.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,170 ($97.83) to GBX 7,525 ($102.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,444 ($87.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,246.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,019.22. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($93.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

