Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

