Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

