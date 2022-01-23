RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

