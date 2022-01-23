Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 70,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.