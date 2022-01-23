Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $964.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 130,338 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

