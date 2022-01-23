Reviewing Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) & Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Anixa Biosciences N/A -43.10% -41.17%

22.0% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.84%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 28.64 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -1.11 Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 183.16 -$12.95 million ($1.12) -2.77

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Antibe Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Cancer Therapeutics segment offers chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immune-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered San Jose, CA.

