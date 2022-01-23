Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.33

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 8895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 240.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.